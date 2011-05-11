PC Gamer UK, June issue: Mass Effect 3

Commander Shepard dominates our cover this month, unleashing the kind of stare that should send all of Earth's would-be attackers running to the far edges of the solar system. It's so intense it's quite hard to look at for more than a few moments. Go on, try it. See?

He's incredibly angry because this month we infiltrated Bioware and stole six pages worth of Mass Effect 3 secrets for our preview. Braving Shepard's wrath was just one of the dangers we encountered putting together Issue 227. Discover the others below.

This month Graham had to dodge dragons and learn the art of magical shouting to survive his encounter with The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. We deciphered his terrified, bloodstained scrawls into a preview. Then we force fed him some calming tea and then put him in the PC Gamer crate and shipped him to Iceland to write about the Eve Fanfest. We also got to grips with Prey 2, Rage and the new Game of Thrones RTS, and braved the beautifully insane courses of Trackmania 2.

Then we went to war, going behind the scenes with the gun-wielding developers of Red Orchestra to learn the secrets of their success. Not to be outdone, Craig travelled TO THE FUTURE to bring us news of the best upcoming indie games, including Hawken, Spy Party, Grim Dawn, Rock of Ages, Monaco and more.

We also reviewed all of the latest releases. Nothing dangerous can happen reviewing games, right? It all depends on how angry your Portal 2 co-op partner gets when you drop him off an edge for the tenth time. Keyboards can be effective weapons. As well as Portal 2, we delivered judgement on IL-2 Sturmovik: Cliffs of Dover, The Sims Medieval, Operation Flashpoint: Red River, Darkspore, and much more.

This month we also unveil our expanded hardware section. We take a look at Kinect on PC, look at the future of broadband, and deliver a round up of the best new monitors and gaming PCs released this month.

Finally, in Extra Life, Rich finally finds out what Craig is scared of, Tom Senior forms a bond with a giant tortoise in Rift, Owen fights Tim to the death in Shogun 2 and Tom Francis walks into a hail of bullets like it ain't no thing in Crysis 2.

Sound good? You can buy the issue online right now. If you really like it, you can subscribe and get future issues delivered to your door. There's even a digital edition that you can read on your PC, or an iDevice of your choice.