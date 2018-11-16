PC Gamer UK Christmas issue: Artifact

Valve’s making its very own card game, Artifact, set in the Dota 2 universe, and gosh does it look complicated, at least at a glance. Not to worry, though, as Artifact isn’t as hard to play as it looks. If you’re still not convinced, we’ve got Chris Thursten on hand to break down why you should be excited about the upcoming CCG. While you’re waiting to get your hands on the cover feature, why not get up to speed with Artifact’s updated FAQ?

To celebrate 20 years of Thief, Rick Lane looks back at the sneaky masterpiece and reminds us how fun it was to lurk in the shadows and steal as many treasures as we could. On the subject of looking back, Fraser’s History of Strategy concludes this issue, exploring the strategy romps of the 21st century and the sad decline of the RTS.

Previews this month include Skin Deep, One Finger Death Punch 2, Creaks and more. If you want reviews, we’ve got plenty, including Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Soulcalibur 6 and Return of the Obra Dinn, just to name a few. This month's free gifts are Deadlight, the zombie platformer, and a fancy helmet for Path of Exile.

Issue 324 is on shelves now and available on all your digital devices from Google Play, the App Store and Zinio. You can also order direct from My Favourite Magazines or purchase a subscription to save yourself some cash, receive monthly deliveries and marvel at our exclusive subscriber covers. This month's is on fire.

This month