PC Gamer Show: Guide to gaming chairs

We recently published a guide to our recommended office chairs for PC gamers, which took three months of research and testing (and a whole lot of sitting on our butts). This week ergonomist Melissa Afterman stopped by to help us explain the ergonomic benefits of our favorite chairs. She also showed us how to properly setup and sit at a desk without wrecking our bodies (more than they already are).

And, as usual, we answer your questions about PC gaming. Are we going to see Fallout 4 at E3 this year? We have opinions.

