PC cleans up at the Golden Joystick Awards

Whoa. When did PC gaming become so damn... award-winning?
PC has cleaned up at the Golden Joystick awards with a wealth of exclusives. And the non PC exclusive games that took an award? We get to play most of those too, only more anti aliased, and in a better resolution.
The best bit? Gamers voted for these. Real-life gamers with strong opinons. A record-breaking 2.06 million of them in fact. Well done PC gaming community - you rose to the challenge and pwned.
Click through for the full results. Don't agree with some of the winners? It's time for a furious debate. See you in the comments.
PC dominated the Best Strategy category: Starcraft 2 took the number one spot, followed by Civilisation V and Shogun 2: Total War. Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood was awarded Best Action game and Fallout: New Vegas took Best RPG .
World of Warcraft took Best Subscription MMO , beating Rift and Eve Online. One of PC Gamer's faves - Minecraft - was awarded Best Downloadable Game . We'll have Notch's acceptance speech on the site as soon as possible.
League of Legends scooped Best Free-To-Play Game - considering the numbers and constant updates , it's hard to disagree.
Portal 2 took Ultimate Game of the Year at the prestigious ceremony. Seeing as we have the ultimate version of Portal 2, we'll take that as ANOTHER win for PC gaming.
Skyrim took the One To Watch award. We've been keeping a close eye on that one. And yes, it is indeed one to watch.
Best Action
Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood
Runner Up
Portal 2
Third place
L.A. Noire
Best Mobile
Angry Birds Rio
Runner up
Fruit Ninja
Third place
Infinity Blade
Best RPG
Fallout New Vegas
Runner up
The Witcher 2: Assassin's Of Kings
Third Place
Dragon Age II
Best subscription MMO
Winner
World of Warcraft
Runner up
Rift
Third place
Eve Online
Best Fighting
Mortal Kombat
Runner up
Marvel vs Capcom 3: Fate of Two Worlds
Third place
Super Street Fighter IV: Arcade Edition
Best Racing
Gran Turismo 5
Runner up
DiRT 3
Third place
Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit
Best Sports
FIFA 11
Runner up
Pro Evolution Soccer 2011
Third place
NHL 2011
Best Strategy
Starcraft II: Wings of Liberty
Second place
Civilization V
Third place
Total War: Shogun 2
Best Music
Guitar Hero: Warriors of Rock
Second place
Rock Band 3
Third place
Child of Eden
Best Free-to-play
League of Legends
Second place
World Of Tanks
Third place
RuneScape
Best Downloadable
Minecraft
Second place
Limbo
Third place
Dead Nation
Best Shooter
Call of Duty: Black Ops
Second place
Halo: Reach
Third place
Crysis 2
One to Watch
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Second place
Battlefield 3
Third place
Guild Wars 2
Innovation of the Year
Nintendo 3DS
Outstanding Contribution
Sonic The Hedgehog
Ultimate Game of the Year
Portal 2
Second place
Starcraft II: Wings of Liberty
Third place
Call of Duty: Black Ops