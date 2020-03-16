Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous has raised $2 million on Kickstarter

(Image credit: Owlcat)

The days of videogame developers routinely raising millions on Kickstarter are behind us, but that doesn't mean it's no longer possible, as Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous has just shown. It's Owlcat Games' next project, a top-down RPG using the same setting and rules as Pathfinder: Kingmaker, but where Kingmaker raised $900,000 in crowdfunding three years ago, Wrath of the Righteous has now closed its campaign with $2 million.

Wrath of the Righteous will tell the story of a demonic invasion, and promises to be plenty dark and harrowing. Also, you can be a liche. Rather than having a kingdom to manage, it will put you in charge of a crusade and have to delegate tasks to officers within it.

While a stretch goal set for $2.1 million wasn't reached, there will be a slacker-backer option for those who missed out and so dinosaurs and the hunter class may still be unlocked. The many stretch goals that were reached will add mounted combat, dismemberment, the warpriest and skald classes, evolving animal companions, extra attack animations, tactical battles inspired by Heroes of Might & Magic 3, and extra romance options.

It will also let you choose between turn-based and real-time-with-pause combat.