Pathfinder: Kingmaker has been funded on Kickstarter

Pathfinder: Kingmaker is a much-anticipated isometric RPG take on the classic pen-and-paper game. We know it's much-anticipated because the game has just been successfully funded on Kickstarter, to the tune of $522,000. And there are still 15 days to go in the campaign, so that figure will no doubt grow.

It's not hard to pinpoint a reason for the success: it's Pathfinder of course, and with Chris Avellone's involvement (he of Planescape: Torment, Pillars of Eternity and more) funding was almost guaranteed. "It's hard to find the words to describe just how overjoyed and excited we are to have the support of our amazing community," the new Kickstarter blogpost reads.

"Thousands of Pathfinders from around the globe have come together to make this game a reality, and we are eternally grateful to you all! What better way to celebrate than to reveal our next stretch goal?"

Well of course: stretch goals. If the studio can attract $550,000 they'll add camping to the game, and $600,000 will add a character class known as the Magus. Full details can be found over here, but it looks like those stretch goals will be met without much trouble.