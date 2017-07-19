Path of Exile: The Fall of Oriath is coming in August

Path of Exile: The Fall of Oriath, the expansion with "six acts and a whole lot of deicide," will be out on August 4, developer Grinding Gear Games announced today. The expansion will double the size of the current game and adds a new "Pantheon character customization system that lets players wield the power of the Gods themselves."

The new expansion will bring Path of Exile to a total of ten acts, with both new and familiar locations, some of them changed by "the drastic results of your past actions." Which you will apparently carry on with, based on the announcement: "Explore frozen mountaintops, pristine temples and anarchic city streets," it says. "Leave a trail of furious destruction as you seek vengeance for your exile."

We saw some of that during our hands-on time with Fall of Oriath in February. The Fetid Pool of Act 1 in the original game has become a lush forest in Act 6 thanks to the demise of the boss that was poisoning it, for instance, while a previously locked door inside a prison is now passable. Battling gods for their powers sounds intense, and of course the opportunity to get some payback for your exile from Oriath, the incident that kicked off this whole grand adventure, has some appeal too.

Path of Exile: The Fall of Oriath can be had now, for those of you who just can't wait, with the purchase of a Supporter Pack at pathofexile.com.

