Part 2 of the Portal 2 comic is out now

Part two of the new Portal 2 comic has gone live over on IGN . The story bridges the gap between the two games, and explains how Chell survives long enough to star in the second game. There's a much darker edge to the comic than you might be familiar with from playing Portal, and Glados is more psychotic than ever. You should definitely read it, because as Glados says "science rhymes with compliance." You'll find part one here , and part two is up now here .