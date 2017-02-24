Overwatch wins Game of the Year at the 2017 DICE Awards

Blizzard led the way at last night's 20th annual DICE Awards, taking a total of four trophies including Outstanding Achievement in Game Design, Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay, Action Game of the Year, and the big one, Game of the Year, for Overwatch.

Congratulations to @Blizzard_Ent and @PlayOverwatch for taking home the #DICEAwards Game of the Year! pic.twitter.com/RW2QwptRYQFebruary 24, 2017

Other big winners on the night included Naughty Dog and Sony, who also pulled in four awards for Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Playdead, which claimed three awards for Inside, and Bethesda Game Studios executive producer and game director Todd Howard, who became the 22nd member of the AIAS Hall of Fame for his work on The Elder Scrolls and Fallout.

“For the past 20 years, the D.I.C.E. Awards have been bringing together the most talented, innovative and inspiring minds in interactive entertainment to recognize and celebrate the industry’s most outstanding achievements,” AIAS president Mike Fischer. “We’re thrilled to congratulate all of this year’s award winners whose incredible games have amazed and entertained fans worldwide, and are truly an inspiration to us all."

The full list of winners is below.