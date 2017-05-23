Overwatch retrospective trailer marks the launch of the Anniversary Event

The Overwatch one-year anniversary event is now live, bringing three new Arena maps to the action and more than 100 "commemorative Loot Box items," including skins, dances emotes, sprays, and mote. The Overwatch Game of the Year Edition is also available for purchase—at a reduced price, too—and naturally we've got a new anniversary event trailer and some new screens for your viewing enjoyment.

The new Necropolis map is Ana Amari's "personal hideout," with an elevated vantage point at the top of the ruins and stone corridors, lined with pits, for up-close action. Castillo, an old fort overlooking Dorado's bay, is home to "Calaveras, a bar frequented by questionable patrons; a graffitied Los Muertos hangout; and Sombra’s hacking den," with winding stairs and multiple levels. And Black Forest, on the outskirts of Eichenwalde, "wraps around a long-overlooked battlefield dotted with the wreckage of Bastion units."

The Overwatch Game of the Year Edition includes ten loot boxes, Origins Skins, and Overwatch in-game items for Diablo 3, StarCraft 2, Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, and Heroes of the Storm. It's available from Blizzard for $20 off the regular $60 price until June 5, while owners of the original Overwatch release can upgrade to the GOTY Edition for half-price—$10 instead of $20—until the same day. The regular Overwatch release is on sale too, down from $40 to $30, but why would you want to skip all that extra goodness?

The Overwatch anniversary event runs until June 12. We've got a full rundown of all the new anniversary event skins right here, and some fresh action shots below.