Overwatch now has Tetris, thanks to this fan creation

gif credit: Reddit user Ochotonida

The Overwatch Workshop already has a bunch of cool stuff, such as a top-down version of Overwatch, and a mod that turns Wrecking Ball into a Katamari Damacy-style sponge. But now it has Tetris. Fancy a game of Tetris inside of Overwatch? Now you can.

The mod is simply called Tetris, and it belongs to Workshop modder Florens, who goes by the name Ochotonida on Reddit. If you want to try it out, its workshop code is X236D. It works pretty much how you'd expect Tetris to work, though there are a few limitations.

"I used SRS as a guide for my implementation of the rotation states and spawns," Ochotonida wrote on Reddit. "I and O pieces spawn one more tile to the left due to how my implementation works and because I couldn't be bothered to make an exception for those two. Wall kicks seemed rather complicated to implement, so I only implemented a very basic system that allows J, L, S and Z pieces to kick to the left or right."

