Overwatch is getting a big patch today, adding the new map Blizzard World to the game as well as introducing a slew of more than 100 new cosmetic items to the game's base, non-event loot box.

We got a look at a number of the new skins back at BlizzCon, many of which draw inspiration from other Blizzard games. With the patch now live, here's all the new skins added to the game:

A few new highlight intros have been introduced as well: