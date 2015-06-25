Popular

Overwatch footage features a transforming tank

By

bastion screenshot 004.3KK7a

Most Overwatch characters will let you shoot people in one very specific way. Bastion—the subject of the above game footage—can shoot people across three different forms: robot, gun turret or tank.

The Reconfigure skill lets Bastion transform between mobile assault unit and stationary gun turret. While mobile, he carries a submachine gun. When switching to turret duty, he instead packs a gattling gun and forward-facing shield. His Ultimate offers a few seconds of tank fun, complete with long-range cannon.

Head to our Overwatch tag page to see more game footage. Overwatch is due to enter beta testing this autumn.

Phil Savage

