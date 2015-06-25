Overwatch footage features a transforming tank

Most Overwatch characters will let you shoot people in one very specific way. Bastion—the subject of the above game footage—can shoot people across three different forms: robot, gun turret or tank.

The Reconfigure skill lets Bastion transform between mobile assault unit and stationary gun turret. While mobile, he carries a submachine gun. When switching to turret duty, he instead packs a gattling gun and forward-facing shield. His Ultimate offers a few seconds of tank fun, complete with long-range cannon.

Head to our Overwatch tag page to see more game footage. Overwatch is due to enter beta testing this autumn.