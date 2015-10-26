Overwatch closed beta begins tomorrow - in Europe too

You've remembered to sign up for that Overwatch closed beta that begins tomorrow, right? Oh—maybe you should get on that. It's an "old school" beta of the exciting competitive FPS, featuring a Spectator mode and in-built voice chat—and that's about all we know for the time being. The beta was scheduled to go live only for the Americas on the 27th, but Blizzard has managed to complete its setup/testing of the European beta servers faster than expected, and so us Europe types can now join in on the same date. Huzzah! Oh but Asian regions will still have to wait.

