Overwatch anniversary event will introduce three new Arena maps

Blizzard tweeted a teaser video earlier today.

Blizzard has tweeted a teaser video of three new Arena maps that will feature in the upcoming Overwatch Anniversary event. It's brief, but based on the environments on display it looks like they'll be tied in somehow with the current Dorado, Eichenwalde, and Anubis maps.

The Overwatch Anniversary Event begins on May 23, and while Blizzard hasn't detailed what exactly it will involve, it seems reasonable to expect things like new loot box collectibles, special game modes, and—oh, I don't know, maybe a new map. Or three. There will be a free weekend in the midst of the event, running May 26-29, and Blizzard has also whipped up a very cool "Year One" video that you can lay your eyes on below.
 

