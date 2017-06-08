Overclockers reach an insane 7.5 GHz on Intel Core i7-7740K

Using a Gigabyte X299 motherboard, overclockers have managed to reach a huge 7.5 GHz overclock on a Kaby Lake-X Intel Core i7-7740K processor. Gigabyte, obviously proud of the achievement, released a statement detailing how it was done.

To reach such a high clock speed (the i7-7740K normally has a base clock speed of 4.3 GHz), some serious cooling was needed, and liquid helium took temperatures down to -250 degrees Celsius. It was done with the help of the Gigabyte X299-SOC Champion motherboard, as well as 16GB of Corsair Vengeance LPX RAM, and a Corsair AX 1500i power supply. The multiplier was taken up to x75, while the bus speed was kept at 100 MHz and the voltage remained at 1.096 V.

World records were also broken in 3DMark03, 3DMark06, and Aquamark with an added Aorus GTX 1080 Ti Xtreme Edition and G.Skill Trident-Z 3600C17 RAM. Plus, two of those graphics cards were used to set a further global first place score in 3DMark06.

Of course, it's early days, and these records could yet be bested. Yesterday we also reported on G.Skill RAM being taken up to a record 5.5 GHz overclock on Kaby-Lake-X.