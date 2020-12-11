Overclocker pushes a 14-year-old Celeron to 8.36GHz

A Chinese overclock, ivanqu0208 (via El Chapuzas Informatico ) has recently managed to push a venerable Celeron D 347 to 8.36GHz. In case Intel's ever-changing naming conventions don't give the game away, that's a CPU from 2006. Yup, just because a chip isn't cutting edge, doesn't mean that it can rest on its stock frequency laurels and enjoy some simple web browsing in its twilight years.

For those that don't remember, the Intel Celeron D 347 is a single-core, single-thread Cedar Mill CPU with a stock frequency of 3.06GHz, a 533MHz frontside bus, 85W TDP, and plugged into the LGA775 socket—gamers of a certain age may get a bit misty-eyed about that socket, it was home to the likes of the Core 2 Duo E8600 and the numerous Pentium 4s.

(Image credit: CPUID)

The overclock of 8,362.21MHz on liquid nitrogen (LN2) equates to a 173 percent improvement from the stock clock.

Not a bad bit of overclocking, but with the world record sitting at 8,516.17Mhz, there's still some way to go. It's worth pointing out that the world record was hit over seven years ago by fellow TeamChina member wytiwx, which has us wondering why ivanqu0208 is breaking out the old chips for a bit more loving? Possibly simply to score a few more points on the world overclocking stage for managing the second-highest overclock of the chip.

Your next upgrade (Image credit: Future) Best CPU for gaming: the top chips from Intel and AMD

Best graphics card: your perfect pixel-pusher awaits

Best SSD for gaming: get into the game ahead of the rest

In case you're wondering, Ivanqu0208 doesn't just overclock older chips and has plenty of more modern overclocks under their belt, including taking a Core i9 10900K up to 7,298MHz and a Ryzen 9 5950X to 6,049MHz.