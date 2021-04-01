How to get legendary weapons and armor in Outriders

You want the best items and gear for exploring Enoch, and pretty soon you'll be on the hunt for Outriders legendary weapons and armor. Once you've picked one of the four Outriders classes, you can focus on refining your build to make the most powerful setup possible.

While it was possible to farm legendary weapons and armor in the demo, adding these precious items to your inventory heavily relies on luck. Thankfully, if you've already bagged yourself some shiny items, these will also carry over to the full game.

I'm here to steer you in the right direction as you collect more gear. Here are all the legendary weapons and armor sets spotted in Outriders so far, including details on the mods equipped on each item, and how they buff your character.

Farming legendary items

How to farm legendary weapons and gear in Outriders

While it's possible to farm for legendary weapons and armor in Outriders, the process also relies on you getting lucky. You can maximise your chances of finding the best items by choosing a higher World Tier, but it's important to remember that this also adjusts the game's difficulty. Here are the Outriders World Tiers and how they alter the legendary drop rate modifier bonus:

World Tier 01 (Story): +0 percent.

+0 percent. World Tier 02 (Easy): +30 percent.

+30 percent. World Tier 03 (Normal): +70 percent.

+70 percent. World Tier 04 (Hard): +130 percent.

+130 percent. World Tier 05 (Expert): +215 percent.

+215 percent. World Tier 06 (Master): +285 percent.

As you'd expect, the stronger the enemies you take on, the higher the chances of grabbing valuable weapons and armor. Early on in the game you'll encounter Captains, who are noticeably stronger than regular foes. While any enemy can drop ammo and gear, you stand a better chance of snatching a Legendary from a Captain.

Previously, you could find Legendary items in standard chests and pick up Epic gear from vendors while playing the demo, but this was disabled at the beginning of March. The best farming method pre-releases was to repeat early side missions, like Payback and Terra Infirma, and repeat boss fights to access the rewards chest afterwards.

As outlined in the recent Outriders dev update on Reddit, in the launch day build of the game there's no pressure to select World Tier 05 to grind for the best gear. "Legendaries will drop naturally over time as you push your world tier higher and get into Expeditions content".

Legendary weapons

Legendary weapons have unique mods that make them far more powerful than their standard counterpoints. They have additional benefits that'll give you an edge in battle such as increased critical and close range damage, Skill Leech, and sometimes even healing. Here are all the Outriders legendary weapons we've seen so far, with images (shared by @OutridersPlus on Twitter):

Image 1 of 5 Aerie Master (Image credit: People Can Fly ) Image 2 of 5 Amber Vault (Image credit: People Can Fly) Image 3 of 5 Golem's Limb (Image credit: People Can Fly) Image 4 of 5 Grim Marrow (Image credit: People Can Fly) Image 5 of 5 Voodoo Matchmaker (Image credit: People Can Fly)

All the Outriders legendary weapons revealed so far

Legendary weapons may be difficult to come by, but they're worth looking for if you're planning on spending lots of time in Outriders. These guns come with two mods attached, and they usually contain significant buffs. This can range from infusing your bullets with damaging status effects to boosting your critical damage.

Weapon name Weapon type Mod slot one Mod slot two Absolute Zero Assault Rifle Ultimate Freezing Bullets: Shots inflict Freeze on enemies. Improved Vulnerability Bullets: Shots inflict Vulnerable on enemies (cooldown: four seconds). Aerie Master Pump Action Shotgun Weightlessness: Bullets inflict Time Rift on enemies which raises them into the air for five seconds. Critical Point: Increases your chances of scoring a critical shot by 15 percent. Amber Vault Double Gun Killing Spree: Killing shots increase damage by 30 percent for 30 seconds. Bonus deteriorates with time and stacks up to five kills. Brain-eater: Critical shots don't consume ammo. Anomaly Effigy Pump Action Shotgun Concentration Blast: Killing shots cause enemies to explode, dealing damage multiplied by the maximum numbers of six enemies within a 5m radius around the target (cooldown: one second). Storm Whip: Shots bring down lightning on an enemy dealing 746 damage. Blightbearer Rifle Burst of Decay: Critical shots cause explosions that inflict Toxic on enemies with a 5m radius. Resistance Breaker: Shots decrease your target's resistance by 35 percent for six seconds. Damascus Offering LMG Claymore Torrent: Shot damage four enemies within a 3m radius with Anomaly blades, dealing damage. Anomaly Enhancement: Receive a passive firepower boost equal to 30 percent of your Anomaly Power. Enoch's Blessing Pump Action Shotgun Life and Death: Killing shots create a blast that restores 33 percent of health to players. Gravedigger's Frenzy: Critical shots increase your critical damage by 50 percent for five seconds. Fatal Symbiont SMG Dark Sacrifice: During combat your weapon drains up to 50 percent of your max health in exchange for a 75 percent weapon damage bonus. Bleeding Bullets: Shots inflict Bleed on enemies (cooldown: eight seconds). Fortress Automatic Shotgun Fortress: Receive up to 43 percent damage bonus based on your armor. Striga: 30 percent of critical damage is returned to you as health. Golem's Limb Pump Action Shotgun Golem Rising: A killing shot gives you a protective Golem effect for three seconds. Vampire: Killing shots increase your Skill Leech by 15 percent for 20 seconds. Grim Marrow LMG Singularity: Killing shots create an Anomaly singularity. When destroyed, the singularity explodes, dealing 240 damage to enemies within 6.5m radius. Improved Stiffening: Shots inflict Slow on enemies (cooldown: four seconds). The Guillotine Pump Action Shotgun Radiation Splash: Reloading causes a small explosion that inflicts Vulnerable and deals damage to enemies within a 5m radius. Minefield: Killing shots spawn explosives around your target. Each one deals damage in a 5m radius. Heir to the Desert Assault Rifle Sandstorm: Shots conjure a sandstorm, dealing damage over five seconds (cooldown: five seconds). Bleeding Bullets: Shots inflict Bleed on enemies (cooldown: eight seconds). Inferno Seed Assault Rifle Wrath of Moloch: Critical hits cause an explosion dealing damage and inflicting Burn on enemies within a 5m radius (cooldown: three seconds). Brain-Eater: Critical shots don't consume ammo. Lucky Jinx Double Gun Ultimate Toxic Bullets: Shots inflict Toxic on enemies. Perpetuum Mobile: Instantly replenish your magazine if you kill an enemy with 30 percent or less ammo remaining in your magazine (cooldown: zero seconds). Molten Eidola Rifle Ravenous Locust: Bullets create a swarm of locusts, dealing damage over 15 seconds. This also inflicts Weakness to remaining enemies in a 6m radius (cooldown: two seconds). Brain-Eater: Critical shots don't consume ammo. Paxian Blessing Pump Action Shotgun Life Stock: Reloading restores some health for each enemy you've eliminated since your last reload. Vampire: Killing shots give you a temporary Leech boost.

Image 1 of 5 The Iceberg (Image credit: People Can Fly) Image 2 of 5 Raróg's Gaze (Image credit: People Can Fly) Image 3 of 5 The Migraine (Image credit: People Can Fly) Image 4 of 5 Thunderbird (Image credit: People Can Fly) Image 5 of 5 Torment & Agony (Image credit: People Can Fly)

Weapon name Weapon type Mod slot one Mod slot two Raróg's Gaze Rifle Weakness Trap: Shots cause explosions, dealing 45 damage and inflicting Weakness on enemies within a 5m radius of the target (cooldown: three seconds). Burning Bullets: Shots inflict Burn on enemies (cooldown: eight seconds). Lucky Revolver Pinball: Every critical shot ricochets to four enemies within a 5m radius, dealing double the weapon's base damage. Improved Toxic Bullets: Shots inflict Toxic on enemies (cooldown: four seconds). Master Tool Assault Rifle Dome of Protection: Killing shots summon a bullet-stopping dome for five seconds (cooldown: five seconds). Perpetuum Mobile: Instantly replenish your magazine if you kill an enemy with 30 percent or less ammo remaining in your magazine (cooldown: zero seconds). Roaring Umbra LMG Kinetic Stomp: Shots create a seismic shock around you. This deals damage within a 5m radius (cooldown: three seconds). Bleeding Bullets: Shots inflict Bleed on enemies (cooldown: eight seconds). The High Roller Pump Action Shotgun Embalmer's Rage: Your shots will be critical for eight seconds after a killing shot. Clip Roller: When your magazine has 50 percent or less ammo left, you can roll to quickly reload all your equipped weapons. The Iceberg Bolt Action Rifle Winter Blast: Critical shots create an icy blast that inflicts Freeze on enemies within a 4m radius. Icebreaker: Killing shots against frozen enemies make them explode. This also deals 90 damage. The Migraine SMG Ultimate Bleeding Bullets: Shots inflict Bleed on enemies. Bomb’s Ahead: Killing shots turn enemies into an Anomaly bomb, dealing 101 damage (cooldown: three seconds). Time Ripper Assault Rifle Ultimate Stiffening: Shots inflict Slow on enemies. Gravedigger's Frenzy: Critical shots increase your critical damage by 50 percent for five seconds. Thunderbird Assault Rifle Ultimate Storm Whip: Shots bring down lightning on an enemy dealing 26 damage. Striga: 30 percent critical damage is returned to you as health. Torment & Agony Pistol Judgment Enforcer: Shots mark enemies. When reloading, deal five times your weapon’s damage to every marked enemy. Marks are removed when you switch weapons. Clip Combustion: Reloading your weapon creates a shockwave. This deals 25 damage to enemies within a 5m radius. Twisted Mercy Rifle Ultimate Vulnerability Bullets: Shots inflict Vulnerable on enemies. Brain-Eater: Critical shots don't consume ammo. Voodoo Matchmaker Assault Rifle Ultimate Damage Link: Shots link between enemies, sharing 30 percent of their weapon damage dealt and 10 percent of their Anomaly damage dealt. Vulnerability Bullets: Shots inflict Vulnerable on enemies (cooldown: eight seconds).

All the Outriders legendary armor revealed so far

Similar to the weapons listed above, Legendary armor also features two mods. It's a good idea to take a look at your individual build to see which armor sets will enhance the skills you've chosen. Here's the Outriders legendary armor revealed so far for each class, and the bonus you receive from equipping at least three pieces per set:

Devastator armor

(Image credit: People Can Fly)

Legendary Devastator armor

Deathproof: Reduce the cooldown of Boulderdash by 90 percent.

Marshal: Endless Mass pulls enemies together and makes them share damage.

Seismic Commander: Increases damage by 150 percent against enemies inflicted with Bleed.

Statue: Using Golem/Tremor doubles your firepower and weapon Skill Leech. This affects you and the rest of your squad.

Pyromancer armor

(Image credit: People Can Fly)

Legendary Pyromancer armor

The Acari: Every enemy damaged by Heatwave will give you a 25 percent Anomaly Power bonus for 10 seconds.

Lava Lich: Decreases your Eruption cooldown and increases damage.

Reforged: Increases Feed The Flames damage and Thermal Bomb damage by 50 percent.

Torturer: Triples the size of Volcanic Rounds' damaging aura that surrounds each bullet.

Technomancer armor

(Image credit: People Can Fly)

Legendary Technomancer armor

Borealis Monarch: Increase weapon damage on frozen enemies by 80 percent. Critical damage is also increased for all party members by 10 percent for eight seconds after you activate Cold Snap.

Grim Inventor: While Tool of Destruction is active, a confirmed hit with the Pain Launcher will refill 20 percent of your ammo for both the RPG and Minigun (can only trigger once).

Plague Sower: After inflicting the Toxic status on an enemy, gain five percent damage reduction for five seconds. This can stack up to five times.

Torrential Downpour: Scrapnel creates additional cluster bombs after an explosion.

Trickster armor

(Image credit: People Can Fly)

Legendary Trickster armor

Chronosuit: Reverting time replenishes ammo in your magazine.

The Edge of Time: Increase damage for both Temporal Blade and Cyclone Slice.

Trespasser: You cannot die while inside your Slow Trap.

Ugake Otarah: Hunt The Prey doesn't consume cooldown when teleporting behind an enemy marked with Venator's Knife.