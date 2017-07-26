Our favorite budget SSD, Crucial's MX300 525GB, is on sale for $135

We chose Crucial's MX300 525GB SSD as our budget pick among the best SSDs for gaming because even at its regular price, it's a good value. Well, it's an even better one now—you can snag this drive from Jet.com (owned by Walmart) for $135.

Jet.com has a couple of coupon codes that you can apply to electronics. One is ITSELECTRIC25, which knocks $25 off the price of purchases $150 or more, and the other is ITSELECTRIC40, which knocks $40 off the price of purchases $250 or more. In this case, you can use the former one to snag the Crucial drive at a discount.

Granted, 2.5-inch SATA 6Gbps SSDs can't hit the same crazy high read and write speeds that newer NVMe M.2 SSDs can. However, unless you're doing a whole lot of file transfers, you're not really going to notice a difference in day-to-day performance.

The Crucial MX300 uses 3D NAND flash memory from Micron. It is rated to deliver up to 530MB/s of sequential reads and up to 510MB/s of sequential writes. It's not the fastest in the world, but certainly far from slow.

