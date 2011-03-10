Orion: Prelude trailer features dinosaur war

Orion: Prelude takes inspiration from fast paced multiplayer shooters like Unreal Tournament 2004, and then adds some Tribes style jetpacks, and rounds everything off with what Spiral Studios are calling "DINOSAUR INTERACTION." The final game will feature 30 weapons, several game modes and maps set on three planets, some of which will be populated by dinosaurs, who will scout the area, smashing up scenery and occasionally eating players.

The video above is from the latest build shown off at GDC last week, the finished game will have tanks, walking mechs and Velociraptors. There's a beta planned for summer, you can sign up on the Orion: Prelude site.