Origin's New Year's sale features Battlefield 3 for $1

It's December 23, and you know what that means. New Year's Eve is still more than a week away! But much like the proverbial honey badger, Electronic Arts doesn't seem to care about calendars, and so it is that the Origin New Year's sale is live now.

The headliner here, as far as I'm concerned, is Battlefield 3, which is going for $1—and no, that's not a typo, that's one dollar. The Premium Edition, with all the DLC, special items, and "powerful new features," is half-price at $20, which still isn't bad as these things go. Most of the games in the sale are running at half-price, although there are a few other exceptions. Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare is down to $7.50 from $30, SimCity is $10 instead of $30, Sniper Elite V2 is $12.50 from $50, Lego: Lord of the Rings is $5, and so is The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition.

I think we can all agree that we don't really need another videogame sale at this point, but it's not like we're going to say "no," right? I'm a little bit unclear as to when the sale ends, however; the terms and conditions of the "New Year's Sale," linked above, say January 6, but the countdown on the "New Year's Sale Doorbusters," which is really just a small selection of games offered in the regular sale (and for the same price), cites December 27. Better safe than sorry, I suppose: If you want it, grab it while you can.