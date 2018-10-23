Origin's Halloween Sale has Battlefield 1 and the season pass for $5

Electronic Arts has kicked off a Scary Savings Sale on Origin, with deals on games including Vampyr, Darksiders 2 Deathinitive Edition, Madden NFL 19, Duskers, and Beholder. One deal that's particularly noteworthy is Battlefield 1, which is available for $5—88 percent off the regular $40 price.

That's a good deal, but what really seals the deal is that the Premium Pass, which includes the They Shall Not Pass, In the Name of the Tsar, Turning Tides, and Apocalypse expansion, is free. That's a whole lot of Battlefield for a fiver, and a considerably better deal that the BF1 Revolution edition, which adds the Red Baron and Lawrence of Arabia packs, three vehicle skins, and five Battlepacks, for twice the price.

The Scary Savings Sale is live now, but somewhat oddly there's no word on how long it will run so you might want to give it a look while you can. EA also said that a seven day free trial of Origin Access will be available from October 25-31.