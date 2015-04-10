Original GTA devs express doubts about BBC drama

The BBC are working on a high profile docu-drama about the making of, and legacy of, the Grand Theft Auto series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Daniel Radcliffe will be starring in it, playing the role of Rockstar founder Sam Houser. They're obviously spending a bit of money on it.

But according to some who worked on the first game, under the banner of Dundee's DMA Design, the documentary might not be entirely accurate.

“I find it quite telling that no-one from DMA I’ve spoken to so far seems to know anything about it," says former DMA writer Steve Hammond. "With Rockstar’s famous reticence to talk to anyone, that makes the only behind the scenes source David Kushner’s book Jacked, which frankly has me a bit worried."

He later adds: "I wonder if the GTA team will be portrayed as badasses and bad boys compared to the other teams, as per Kushner’s book? In reality, no more or less bad/weird/outsider than any other team.”

You can read more from these ex-DMA devs on GamesRadar. Will you watch when the drama is eventually released?