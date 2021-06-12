Ooblets goes to the arcade in the Port Forward update

The new Ooblets update does something entirely new for the adorable farming and creature collecting but also dance battles game: It goes to the arcade. The new Port Forward region has new Ooblets, new shops, new decor, new stoves, new recipes, and all the other things you'd expect from an ooblets update. It also has a shocking six new mini-games on the Port Forward boardwalk, all of which you must high score on to get inside the region's Oobnet tower.

Don't worry, though, you can alternately just bribe the repairman to just hack your name into the high score. It's there in case you hate one kind of game, or just dislike minigames, or don't want to bother, so you can just Bill Gates your way through the challenge by being great at farming instead.

The new region, if you've missed that, is called Port Forward, which is the most inside-baseball PC Gaming pun I've seen in years.

It also includes a new stove called the Irn Stuv which is very funny if you know things about Scotland's favorite sugary carbonated beverage.

It's already out, so you can go get your Port Forward on by booting up Ooblets, which is on the Epic Games Store. You can read the full Port Forward patch notes on the Ooblets site.