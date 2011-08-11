OnLive release date and launch details announced

OnLive - the cloud gaming service that could potentially change the way you purchase and play PC games - will launch on September 22.

You won't need powerful hardware to play system intensive games once OnLive hits. The relevant info is all streamed from "2013 spec data servers" directly to your screen. All you'll need to do is sign up at the official website to confirm early access, and download a small file.

You'll be able to test out 30 minutes of any game for free, rent them for a limited time, buy them outright or subscribe to packs of games. So far, only one has been confirmed: the OnLive PlayPack Bundle will provide unlimited access to over 70 games including Homefront Large-Scale Warfare Multiplayer, F.E.A.R. 3 Multiplayer, Borderlands and Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition. Not too shabby.

BT will be OnLive's exclusive broadband partner in the UK but pricing details are yet to be announced.

This all sound confusing and too good to be true right? Here's Steve Perlman, enthusiastic founder and CEO of OnLive, showing off the tech: