One modder has been adding convenient HUD removal mods to dozens of games

For everyone that has ever sought to capture the perfect candid screenshot or video clip in a game, a messy HUD can be distracting and ugly. Many games nowadays have settings to disable many or all HUD elements, but it's a cumbersome process to turn them on or off each time you want to snap a pic.

Thankfully, Nexus Mods user TheJanitor has spent the last year creating simple and convenient mods that disable and enable all HUD with a hotkey in dozens of screenshot-worthy games. First pointed out by Reddit user gAto in a now-removed post on r/Games, TheJanitor's mods include HUD toggles for Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Mad Max, Call of Duty: WWII, Hitman: Absolution, Far Cry 5, and a bunch more.

Toggle HUD mods are nothing new, but there's a purity to TheJanitor's work that I adore. The HUD mods are no-nonsense and the installation processes are as simple as possible. It's small change that can have a huge effect on how you experience a game.

The seamless toggle would definitely have an impact for me in something like Mad Max, where I'd prefer to keep the HUD off while driving but might flip it on for combat. The same goes for Call of Duty: WWII, which looks like a proper war film in the video above.