OmniBus is a PS1-style physics game about a bus that won't ever stop

It's becoming painfully clear to me that I need a 'Cool looking things I found on TIGSource that I hope get released and are cool' tag. You know, in order yo keep track of all the cool looking things I found on TIGSource that I hope get released and are cool.

Related, here's OmniBus. It's a physics-based driving game with an aesthetic inspired by the Playstation 1 era. It features the OmniBus, a bus that can never stop or slowdown. There is none more bus.

The game will be filled with weird and wonderful missions, like robbing a bank or taking tourists on a trip. Your job is to do these things without being flipped over or falling off the map. Do you have a hard time picturing how this will work? It is lucky for you that we live in the era of internet gifs.

For more details, head on over to the TIGForums DevLog. There are no release details as yet. I do hope it gets released and is cool.