Omerta: City of Gangsters trailer shows Prohibition-era Mafia wars

What does Omerta mean? Why, it's the unspoken code of silence against authorities adopted by "businessmen" and owners of nondescript "laundromats." It's also the name of a new turn-based strategy game in development by Tropico 3 and 4 developer Haemimont Games.

Taking place in the booze-strapped streets of Atlantic City in the 1920s, Omerta tasks players with carving a niche for themselves within the city's booming criminal underworld while climbing the Mafia food chain from a lowly thug to the boss of all bosses. Expanding territory involves constructing garishly decorated safehouses, supervising sleepy-eyed henchmen, and -- you guessed it -- mowing down rivals with a little lead persuasion. That's certainly one form of omerta we all understand.

Omerta: City of Gangsters releases this fall at an as-yet unspecified date.