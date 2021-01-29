Old School Runescape is coming to Steam next month

Gather your friends and get ready to spam chat in Lumbridge, adventurers. Free throwback MMORPG Old School Runescape is making its way to Steam next month.

Mere months after Runescape's younger, contemporary edition made its way to Valve's shores, Jagex this week announced that it would be bringing the nostalgic 2007-era client to Steam on February 24th as part of the game's 20th anniversary.

As per an announcement post on Steam, you'll be able to link existing OSRS account to pick up where you left off, whether that was last week or a decade back. If you're new to Runescape, you'll be able to log in directly with your Steam account. OSRS will be getting all the customary Steam faff too, launching with achievements and introducing trading cards shortly after launch.

While pitched as a time capsule of Runescape circa-2007, OSRS is hardly a dead game. The throwback is still plenty active, breaking its concurrent player record just last November. The game even gets new items, monsters, features and the occasional new landmass, using a subscriber voting system to ensure new updates remain in the spirit of the old game.

Just this week, Runescape developer Jagex was acquired by the world's second-largest private equity firm, The Carlyle Group, which promises to pump more resources into the venerable MMO.