Oknytt explores the dark forest of Swedish folklore as a puzzle adventure game

Oknytt , the debut project from Swedish developer Nemoria Entertainment , is shaping up to be a gorgeous point-and-click adventure romp through the deep dark woods of Norse folklore. As revealed by a new trailer, Oknytt will lead the player through a dark world full of puzzles and flashes of color and light.

Oknytt, which translates from Swedish as “Goblins” (thanks, Google!), are small creatures with a penchant for trickery in Norse mythology. Oknytt will put the player in control of one creature as it searches for somewhere to belong.

The art on display is already remarkable in how it plays with shades of gray. Thanks to lots of different layers of dark, when a spot of color or light does show up, it really pops. In a press release, the dev team cites Swedish illustrator John Bauer as a major influence.

We'll keep an eye on Oknytt as it moves through development. No release date has been announced so far.