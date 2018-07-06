Oh yeah, that's why I don't play MUDs anymore

This morning I popped into Genesis, a MUD (Multi-User Dungeon). It's a free to play, multiplayer fantasy text adventure you can play in your browser. Genesis has been around since 1989 (and is amazingly still getting updated), whereas I myself probably haven't played a MUD since the late 1990s and haven't played a text adventure in probably just as long.

I'm playing Genesis as a goblin, and having spent my starter cash on a smell pelt for armor and a wooden club, I soon came across a farm where I bravely fought a demonic bunny. After killing the rabbit, I discovered it had a lucky rabbit's foot on its corpse (and presumably, three unlucky rabbit's feet). Thus began my repeated attempts to acquire this lucky rabbit foot from this rabbit corpse. It was a reminder of just how rusty I am at text adventures, and how damn finicky text-based games can be.

Click the image below to enlarge it and read The Quest Of Trying To Pick Up A Foot. (And by the way, as I later learned after reading a walkthrough, the phrase I was looking for was 'get all from corpse'.)