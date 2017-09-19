Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee is free in the Humble Store End of Summer Sale

The Humble Store End of Summer Sale is into its final days, but there's still time to pick up one final free game: Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee, an adventure-platformer about a Mudokon slave who seeks to free his compatriots from the RuptureFarms meat processing factory.

Abe's Oddysee is a pretty old game—it originally came out in 1997—but also a very good one. And it's free, which is a tough price to beat. Head to the Abe's Oddysee page on the Humble Store, click the "add to cart" button, check yourself out, and then follow the emailed instructions to redeem your Steam code. While you're there, here are a few other batches of deals you might want to have a look at:

The Humble Store End of Summer Sale runs until 10 am PT on September 21.