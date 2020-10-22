Oculus Quest 2 is selling "beyond what we expected" says Facebook

Latest updates on the Oculus Quest 2 release show the tech is selling exceptionally well despite all the upset surrounding the necessitation of a Facebook account in order to access the device. Brought to our attention by TechPowerup , it seems the stats are looking good for the Quest 2.

Facebook's Director of Content Ecosystem at Oculus, Chris Pruett, seemed very pleased in his interview with Protocol Gaming, regarding the unprecedented success of the Quest 2. He notes that the ream "really couldn’t be happier" that not only were the sales “maybe a little bit beyond what we expected,” but that they were selling much faster. And, unlike some manufacturers who have been fumbling in the current tech climate *cough* Nvidia *cough*, Facebook has managed to keep up with the excruciating demand.

It’s difficult to pinpoint exact sales figures at the moment, but there’s something telling in that 80-90% of recent Rec Room accounts are being created by fresh VR users. This points to a massive eruption of people trying out the wonders of VR for the first time. This was further reinforced by the fact that, by 7pm PT on the Oculus 2 launch day, there were more Quest 2 users floating about in Rec Room than original Quest users.

Shawn Whiting, the head of community at Rec Room Inc. underlined this by divulging that the Quest 2 launch has been 250% larger than that of its predecessor.

Pruett notes that he has been “inundated” with developer requests since the announcement of the Oculus Quest 2. So, we’re expecting a lot of big developers to be jumping on board with titles like Skydance Interactive’s The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, and Vertical Robot’s Red Matter, soon. Pruett went on to make the goal clear for Oculus 2 to become an everyday household device, declaring that it’s intended to be “something that is very reasonable to find in any home.”

All signs point to the future of VR being a positive one, as long as people don’t mind Facebook having access to their data (honestly, if you're averse to it “just don’t buy one” says our Jacob).