NZXT S340 Elite case drops to £75

The NZXT S340 Elite came out towards the end of last year, and it has a bunch of additions and improvements over the original NZXT S340, which is one of our favorite ATX mid-tower cases. The RRP is set at £90, and the price has been sitting around that since launch, but today Amazon has dropped the price down to £75, a healthy saving of £15. Don't worry, the white version is on sale too.

Some of the new features the Elite brings over the older S340 include a larger tempered glass side panel, if you enjoy looking at the innards of your PC. You'll also get a couple of extra USB 2.0 ports on the front panel in addition to the existing pair of USB 3.0 ports and audio / microphone ports. The most unique addition is that of a magnetic puck (which can be removed if you don't like the look of it stuck to the side of your PC). This doubles as a cable management device, and a handy place to hang your headphones or a VR headset. You can also split the puck apart for longer cable coverage.

Inside the case you'll find extra cable management thanks to interior clamps and cutouts, and there's a steel bar which splits the front intake from the rest of the case. You can mount a couple of 2.5-inch SSDs on top of the PSU shroud, and the Elite adds an extra mounting option in front of it. Elsewhere, there's room for three 3.5-inch drives. As for cooling, there are 120mm fans at the top and rear, and you can add a couple more fans at the front, either 120mm or 140mm. Alternatively, there's plenty of space for liquid cooling too, with the case supporting two 140mm or 120mm radiators at the front, or a 120mm radiator at the back.

If you're looking for a case for your new rig, there's a lot to like about the NZXT S340 Elite, and £75 is a decent price. Or, any one of these 23 cases, spanning all sorts of shapes and sizes, might tickle your fancy.