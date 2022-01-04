Nvidia's new RTX 3080 Ti gaming laptops are launching Feb 1 and faster than a desktop Titan RTX

Audio player loading…

"The fastest laptops ever," that's what Nvidia is calling the new slew of gaming laptops with its fresh Ampere GPUs inside them. Coming on February 1, we'll see RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti powered notebooks, delivering the highest frame rates you'll find in any mobile machine.

They'll also be more powerful than most desktop rigs too, with Nvidia claiming that the RTX 3080 Ti in mobile form is faster in terms of graphical workloads than the Titan RTX. That was the first RTX era Titan card, and a bit of a beast in its own right.

Ampere sure has changed the game when it comes to powerful GPUs, but not content with announcing a monstrous desktop graphics card, such as the RTX 3090 Ti, Nvidia has also unveiled the far more affordable RTX 3050. AMD went $50 better, however, and has announced the $199 RX 6500 XT along with its own laptop GPUs.

Nvidia has also shown off that a more affordable RTX 3070 Ti is coming to gaming laptops, too, supposedly delivering 100fps in a suite of games at 1440p Ultra settings. That puts it some 1.7x faster than an RTX 2070 Super from the previous generation according to Nvidia's own testing.

And considering the RTX 3070 Ti is set to come in notebooks starting from $1,499, that's not bad at all. The RTX 3080 Ti laptops, on the other hand, will cost at least $2,499.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Nvidia) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Nvidia)

In terms of specs... well, all we have so far are the numbers that Jeff threw out at the CES press conference, which doesn't go into a lot of detail about what's actually in the mobile cards themselves. We are expecting the RTX 3080 Ti to come with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM, and likely sport 7,424 CUDA cores. That's a healthy bump over the 6,144 in the straight RTX 3080 mobile GPU.

We should learn more in the coming weeks as Nvidia's partners start to show off their new designs. But one thing is for sure, CES 2022 certainly has some great laptop tech to kick off the new year with.