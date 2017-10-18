Nvidia is giving away Destiny 2 with GeForce GTX 1080 and 1080 Ti cards

After initially launching to consoles, Destiny 2 is headed to PC next week, and you can score a free copy with the purchase of a select GeForce GTX 1080 or 1080 Ti graphics card.

The caveat is that you need to install and log into Nvidia's GeForce Experience utility (version 3.2.2 or higher).

"Go to the Account drop-down menu and click REDEEM. Paste your coupon code from your qualifying bundle purchase and click REDEEM. At this point your coupon code will be permanently associated to your Nvidia account," Nvidia explains.

Once you've entered the redemption code, you'll have 7 days to complete the remaining steps before the code expires.

If you're interested in this deal, your best bet is to use the links on Nvidia's website, which take you to participating vendors (click here and scroll down). The offer is also valid on certain desktops and laptops equipped with a GeForce GTX 1080 or 1080 Ti GPU.

The least expensive option at the moment appears to be an MSI GeForce GTX 1080 at Newegg, which is on sale today for $490.

Rumor has it that Nvidia is getting ready to launch a GeForce GTX 1070 Ti graphics card on or around October 26. Assuming that happens, it could affect the pricing of other cards, especially if performance ends up being close to a GTX 1080.

Meanwhile, the Destiny 2 launch trailer dropped this week. Functionally, Destiny 2 on PC will be the same as its console brethren, but will have some advantages, such as support for 4K graphics and uncapped frame rates. It arrives October 24.