No Wave is a free point-and-click adventure set in the '80s music underground

No Wave was a music genre birthed in the slums of 1980s New York, giving rise to now-popular (or at least respected) groups and artists including Sonic Youth, Lydia Lunch and Swans. Chances are you weren't there, because not many people were: the music was notoriously unforgiving, and its importance in the wider scheme of rock history has only started to become clear in recent years thanks to a spate of books and documentaries.

Which is all par for the course really, but how many underground music scenes from yesteryear have their very own point-and-click adventure game? Not bloody many! But now No Wave does. Created by Dorian SRed and Trevor Reveur, the cleverly titled 'No Wave' was developed in 48 hours at Game Dev Party in France . You play as Jim, a Brooklyn resident who decides to “visit one of these clubs known for their wild side. They are repulsive but attractive in many aspects. So there you are, ready to try anything.”

The game's a free-to-play Unity deal . It features music by Swans, Sonic Youth, Red City Noise and The Boys Next Door. It's short, sweet and kinda hard on the eyes, to be honest, but it wouldn't be a No Wave game if it wasn't a bit challenging to the senses.