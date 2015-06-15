No Man's Sky screenshots and art leak ahead of E3

Ahead of an inevitable showcase at the PlayStation E3 press conference tomorrow, comes a handful of No Man's Sky screenshots. These appeared briefly on the PlayStation website, but DualShockers were quick enough to save the images before they were taken down.

While Sony is taking the lead on promoting No Man's Sky due to a timed-exclusivity deal, the game will be hitting PC too, according to reports last year.

Note that the first four slides are screenshots, while the following five appear to be concept art. Cheers to VG247 for the heads up.