No Man's Sky comes to Xbox Game Pass for PC on Thursday, with crossplay

No Man's Sky continues its seemingly never-ending parade of free updates this week. We learned last month it would be coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC sometime in June, and now we know the date: Thursday, June 11.

And it's not showing up there empty-handed. Along with it's arrival on Game Pass, No Man's Sky is getting full cross-platform support. Astronauts on PC, PS4, and Xbox will all be able to play together. There's a party in the Nexus, and everyone's invited.

The update brings some other improvements, too. You can now invite other players to your group with a new interaction prompt that appears when you're facing them. You can also add them as a 'No Man's Sky Friend' and easily manage your list of friends from the game's menu.

Communication with other players has some new options as well, such as voice chat transcription to text, and even an option for automatic voice chat translation! Wow. That's extremely cool. Bug fixes and other improvements are included in the update as well. You can check out the full patch notes here.