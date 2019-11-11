No early access to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for Origin subscribers

Electronic Arts commonly offers early access to its new games (like Battlefield 5, for instance) as a preorder bonus, and ten-hour trials to Origin Access basic subscribers. That will not be the case for the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, however, as EA said that it doesn't want spoilers to leak out before everyone has a chance to get their hands on it.

The lack of early access was actually confirmed a couple of weeks ago in a support thread, not exactly the highest-profile announcement channel available. Today's tweet is much harder to miss, and also hits on what you will get for preordering: An orange lightsaber blade, a Bee-D-1 skin, and two bonus lightsaber hilts with the standard edition, and all of that plus a second Bee-D-1 skin, a Crimson Mantis skin, a digital art book, and a behind-the-scenes video if you spring for the deluxe edition.

Star Wars #JediFallenOrder launches this week! #OriginAccess gets 10% off and #OAPremier gets the Deluxe Edition.We've opted not to have early/timed access to reduce the risk of spoilers. Instead, Origin Access members get these exclusive cosmetics!https://t.co/d60pgYLOaX pic.twitter.com/kkEU8LMbvLNovember 11, 2019

Origin Access Premier subscribers will have access to the full game at launch, but the ten-hour trial version that's typically offered to basic-tier subscribers will not available. Fear of spoilers isn't really a factor in that exclusion, but game length might be. I have no idea how many hours Fallen Order will put on the table but as a narrative-focused single player game, I'd expect something on the relatively short-ish side.

Speaking for myself, I don't think keeping Fallen Order so tightly locked down is a particularly good look, and could even be seen as a lack of confidence in the game—a game EA surely needs to be a hit, given the rough ride it's had with the Star Wars license so far. We got some hands-on time with it last month and the lightsaber combat was good, but the game itself seemed safe and unsurprising.

(And take it as you will, but Titanfall 2, which delivered an outstanding and very spoiler-susceptible single-player campaign, offered a three-day early access period with preorders.)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order comes out on November 15. In case you'd forgotten, it will be available on Steam as well as Origin.