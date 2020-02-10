Nioh's sold 3 million copies since its 2017 launch

Before Sekiro mixed Japanese culture with Souls-like brutality, there was Koei Tecmo's Nioh. It first launched back in February 2017, before making the jump to PC November that year, and it's apparently been doing rather well for itself.

Koei Tecmo has announced today, on its third birthday, that Nioh has shifted a healthy 3 million copies across platforms.

Today, NIOH celebrates its 3rd year anniversary, and has sold over 3 million copies worldwide. Thank you for your continued support! #NIOH #KTFamily pic.twitter.com/P0ZJVY3b5cFebruary 9, 2020

According to SteamSpy, more than a million users own the game on Steam, meaning that over a third of those sales may well be on the later-released PC port. It also suggests that Nioh has almost twice as many players on Steam than its contemporary Souls-like, Deck13's The Surge. Not too bad, Nioh.

This should all be very promising news for Koei Tecmo, as Nioh 2 is launching in only a few short weeks on PlayStation 4. Nioh 2 is a prequel to the first game, ditching the famous Western Samurai William Adams as its lead in favour of a player-made character. This character will be a Yokai—a spirit—and so will be imbued with various supernatural powers not seen in the first game.

Unfortunately, Nioh 2 hasn't yet been confirmed for a PC release. Koei Tecmo has pretty good form when it comes to releasing PC versions of its bigger games, though, so don't be too surprised if we see it hit our storefronts in the not-too-distant future.