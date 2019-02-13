Ninja, King Richard, and Dizzy win first Apex Legends tournament with a score of... 420

In a somewhat unusual first ever Apex Legends tournament, Team Kings Canyon, composed of streamers Ninja, Dizzy, and King Richard, came out on top with an iconic score of—brace yourself—420. I guess you could say they blazed it.

The Twitch Rivals tournament today didn't pit teams of streamers and pros against each other—there are no custom game modes in Apex Legends yet—but against random players in regular matches. It was basically a competitive pubstomp. Over the four hour tournaments (one took place in Europe, the other in North America), each team of three was awarded one point for each kill, and 5 points for a win. At the end of the day, Kings Canyon had 355 kills and 13 wins (for 65 points), adding up to 420.

Kings Canyon just barely edged out Rieds Money Team of chocotaco, vsnz, and huskers who—with 369 kills and 10 wins—scored a total of 419 points. That's a photo finish. In third was The Broys (shroud, Skadoodle, and Just9n) with 394 points, Team Pepega (Lirik, shortyyguy, and Seagull) was fourth, and VissRespect the Kraft (DrDisRespect, TSM_Viss, and RealKraftyy) placed 5th.

In the EU, Team Mane (Gotaga, Micalow, and Robi) came in first with 399 points (339 kills and 12 wins). Team Nordics (with Forsen, kowa, and orb) placed second, and POG TEAM (Welovegames, i1ame_ru, and makataO) came in third.

The total purse for the tourney was $50,000 for both the EU and NA, with $8,000 going to the first-place team and $7,500 to the player with the most kills in each region, and smaller amounts to the runners-up.

You can view the full standings here and watch a replay of the tournaments on Twitch or the VODs of any of the players who took part. There's another Twitch Rivals tournament for Apex Legends scheduled for February 19.