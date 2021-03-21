Nier: Automata is being review bombed on Steam by players who want it patched

(Image credit: Valve)

Nier: Automata was released on the Windows Store and Game Pass for PC on March 18 in a different edition to the one available on Steam. It's a port of the Xbox One's 'Become A God' edition, without many of the issues that affected the 'Game of the YoRHa' edition released on Steam.

Those issues were never patched and can only be addressed using a mod tool called FAR. Players were plenty frustrated at the time, but now there's a version of the game unaffected by the same resolution problems, or the stuttering and crashes some players experienced, and that's reopened old wounds. There's a thread on its Steam forum calling for it to be review bombed "until Square Enix give a patch fixing this mess", and in the last three days it's received over 300 negative reviews. That's enough to drop Nier: Automata's Recent Reviews rating down from 'Very Positive' to 'Mostly Positive', but it'll take more than that before it drops to the negative.

Meanwhile, it's been noted that the Game Pass/Windows Store rerelease of The Evil Within is also a different version to the one available on Steam. It's got a first-person mode—an option that the sequel has on PC, but was never patched into its predecessor. Players are less bothered by that, with only a single negative review citing it so far.