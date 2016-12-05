Nexus: The Jupiter Incident update adds Steam Workshop support

A surprise patch to a game that came out over a decade ago usually means only one thing: someone's bought the IP. And that's exactly what's happened with well-regarded spaceship strategy game Nexus: The Jupiter Incident. Publisher THQ Nordic bought the Nexus license late last year, and it's just issued a Steam update that adds Steam Workshop support, among other things.

The patch also restores compatibility with Windows XP, strips out its dependency on administrator mode, and adds a GUI scaling option so you can play the game nicely in super-high resolutions.

It's a relatively small patch, but a welcome one, and a motion that suggests there could well be another Nexus game in the pipeline.