Nex Machina, Housemarque's latest arcade shooter, is out now

Housemarque is one of the most respected developers of arcade style shooters in the industry, though most of their titles tend to be PlayStation exclusives. Stuff like Resogun, Dead Nation and Alienation has yet to – or probably won't – hit PC, but the studio's newest game Nex Machina in available right now.

As the trailer embedded below will sufficiently demonstrate, it's a pedal-to-the-medal twin-stick shooter with explosive voxel art stylings. If their previous titles are anything to go by, anyone with a fondness for twitchy, high skill arcade shooters will not want to miss this.

The game features over 100 levels across five different worlds, as well as local cooperative play and online leaderboards. It also has a "deep scoring system, rich metagame and replayability", according to the Steam description. To celebrate launch, it's currently going for 20 percent less than usual.