Where to buy an Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti graphics card - live updates
The RTX 3060 Ti goes on sale today, December 2, at 6am PT (9am ET / 2pm UK).
By Jacob Ridley
Today marks the arrival of the Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti, the penultimate graphics card launch of the year. Nvidia's own RTX 3060 Ti Founders Edition and third-party graphics cards from Asus, MSI, Gigabyte, and the rest of the green team's partners will go on sale at 6am PT (9am ET / 2pm UK)—make sure you're ready to go as we don't expect these cards to stick around for long.
Find RTX 3060 Tis in the US:
Best Buy (Founders Edition - US only)
Amazon
Walmart
Newegg
B&H
Nvidia.com (partner directory)
Find RTX 3060 Tis in the UK:
Nvidia.com (Founders Edition - Europe only)
Overclockers
Scan
Ebuyer
Find RTX 3060 Tis in Australia:
Mwave
Scorptec
PLE Computers
Computer Alliance
With some impressive performance out of the card, which starts out at $399, the launch today at is looking to go the same way as every tech launch in recent history—in that they will all be sold out moments after they go live. But there's at least going to be a wide range of cards to choose from, as many manufacturers have already announced their custom board designs.
The RTX 3060 Ti may be the most populous of all the graphics card launches in 2020, for whatever that's worth. And I believe it, too. Call it wishful thinking, I don't mind, but we tend to see the cheaper version of a product arrive in greater volume than the most performant SKU—in regards to almost all modern tech launch, in fact. That's hardly an assurance that you'll be able to buy a card even 20 minutes past that launch time, but it may mean we see more cards actually make it out to customers during that tense time.
So how can you ensure you're first in line? We recommend you set up accounts at major retailers to ensure you're not wasting any time you don't have to during the checkout process. Similarly, Newegg recommends using its mobile app for faster checkout. Some retailers have also warned against refreshing too often, as we're all wont to do during this time, as that may cause the server to put you in a brief timeout.
Check the boxout to the side of this article for links to retailers we expect to have stock today, and as ever keep an eye out for our live blog below, where we'll be watching over stock levels from across the web.
Just a friendly reminder for US readers: The RTX 3060 Ti Founders Edition will be sold exclusively through Best Buy in the US, while Nvidia continues work on its own site. So don't go looking for it elsewhere.
Looks like Novatech held out for the longest, but even it has now sold out of RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards. The last to go: This Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti Aorus Master, which costs a whopping £550.
Quite a bit over Nvidia's FE MSRP of £369.
Ebuyer UK stock was up and gone in a flash. You may pre-order cards from today, but don't expect stock to arrive to fulfil your order until January 29, 2021.
Nvidia has updated the status of the RTX 3060 Ti Founders Edition in the UK to 'Out of Stock'.
Reminder: In the US, Nvidia is going through Best Buy for all Founders Edition sales. Yet we're still seeing these listed as 'Coming Soon' over on its store.
While we're seeing cards pop in and out of stock in the UK, we're yet to see any materialise at any US retailers.
The Nvidia store in the UK once again redirects to a page over at Scan. However, Scan also appears to be all out of Founders Edition cards... and perhaps all RTX 3060 Tis altogether.
B&H also still lists items as 'Coming soon' and we're yet to see any availability on the site.
We're still not seeing any availability at Newegg, at least not via Search. No listings, nada.
UK retailer Novatech currently has a handful of models live and ready to add to basket. Go get 'em!
Best Buy has been utilising a staggered release tactic for recent RTX graphics card launches, in order to help stem the initial launch rush. We're likely seeing that in play today, too, so just be patient and keep an eye on the product page: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Founders Edition at Best Buy.
UK retailer Novatech is listing 10+ of every RTX 3060 Ti model it has in stock... a good sign?
We're live!
There are potentially as many Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti cards out at retail for today's launch as all of the RTX 3080, RTX 3090, and RTX 3070 stock combined. That comes from a poll of twelve different retailers across the US, Canada, Europe, and Australia conducted by the fine folks at Hardware Canucks.
For people wondering about the RTX 3060 Ti stock situation we polled our contacts at 12 retailers. 5x USA2x Canada3x EU / UK2x Australia Most said initial 3060Ti stock = 3080 + 3070 + 3090 combined. Some said ~ 3070 stock levelsALL expect selling out on Day 1.December 1, 2020
We're seeing very few third-party cards close to the MSRP, with many $50 or more in excess of the original $399 price. Here's hoping for cheaper options as the day goes on. This is sure to generate high demand for the cheaper Founders Edition, too, considering it's also a great cooler design.
The cheapest so far is the Palit RTX 3060 Ti Dual, the non-OC version. That's just £20 more than the Founders Edition, and perhaps would make a suitable alternative on a budget.
UNITED KINGDOM
- Palit RTX 3060 Ti Gaming Pro OC - £469.99 at Overclockers
- Palit RTX 3060 Ti Gaming Pro - £449.99 at Overclockers
- Palit RTX 3060 Ti Dual OC - £428.99 at Overclockers
- Palit RTX 3080 Ti Dual - £389.99 at Overclockers
- Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti Eagle - TBC at Ebuyer
- MSI RTX 3060 Ti Gaming X Trio - TBC at Ebuyer
- MSI RTX 3060 Ti 8GB Ventus 3X OC - TBC at Ebuyer
- MSI RTX 3060 Ti Ventus 2X OC - TBC at Ebuyer
- Zotac RTX 3060 Ti Twin Edge OC - TBC at Ebuyer
- Zotac RTX 3060 Ti Twin Edge - TBC at Ebuyer
- Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti Gaming OC - TBC at Ebuyer
- Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti Eagle OC - TBC at Ebuyer
- Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti Aorus Master - TBC at Ebuyer
- Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti Gaming OC Pro - TBC at Ebuyer
- Pre-built PC: AlphaSync Gaming Desktop with Ryzen 5 3600 and RTX 3060 Ti - TBC at Ebuyer
Here are a handful of listings for Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards live but unavailable to purchase ahead of launch, just waiting for the go-ahead at 6am PT.
UNITED STATES
Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti FE | $399.99 at Best Buy
The only place in the US to bag one of the beautiful-looking Founders Edition cards is Best Buy. After Nvidia struggled with its own store for the RTX 3080 launch it shifted responsibility over to the retailer instead.View Deal
- Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti Founders Edition - $399.99 at Best Buy
- Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti Gaming OC - $469.99 at Best Buy
- MSI RTX 3060 Ti Ventus 2X OC BV - $449.99 at Best Buy
- Gigabyte RTS 3060 Ti Eagle OC - $459.99 at Best Buy
- Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti Eagle - $460 at B&H
- Gigabyte Aorus RTX 3060 Ti Master - $510 at B&H
- Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti Gaming OC PRO - $490 at B&H
- Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti Gaming OC - $480 at B&H
- Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti Eagle OC - $470 at B&H
