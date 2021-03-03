All the AMD RX 6700 XT price, specs, and performance details - live updates

Refresh

That was... kinda underwhelming. That's the general feeling among the PCG hardware team right now. Sure, performing up against the RTX 3070 for $20 less sounds pretty good, but that's just on raw gaming frame rates alone. And even then it's trading blows. Sometimes ahead and sometimes behind. It will be really interesting to see how that shakes out in our independent testing. Despite there being some ray tracing goodness baked into the RDNA 2 architecture, it's still a generation at least behind Nvidia's current implementation. But the kicker comes in the fact that AMD has still not been able to release a competing feature to rival DLSS. That's one of the biggest feather's in the cap of the RTX 3070 by comparison, offering far greater performance in the burgeoning list of compatible games. And for an extra $20 to get you higher gaming performance, the luxury of improved ray tracing support, and the power of DLSS? I think I'd still be recommending the RTX 3070. But hey, five mins after the RX 6700 XT launches you won't be able to buy either, so does it even matter right now?

Here's how the new card stacks up against the rest of the AMD RX 6000-series. AMD RX 6000-series specs RX 6700 XT RX 6800 RX 6800 XT RX 6900 XT GPU Navi 22 Navi 21 Navi 21 Navi 21 Lithography TSMC 7nm TSMC 7nm TSMC 7nm TSMC 7nm Compute Units 40 60 72 80 Ray Accelerators 40 60 72 80 Cores 2,560 3,840 4,608 5,120 Boost clock 2,424MHz 2,105MHz 2,250MHz 2,250MHz Memory capacity 12GB GDDR6 16GB GDDR6 16GB GDDR6 16GB GDDR6 Memory bus - 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Infinity Cache 96MB 128MB 128MB 128MB TGP 230W 250W 300W 300W Price $479 $579 $649 $999

And that's it. One card, some extended Smart Access Memory to old AMD CPUs, and not a lot of noise about how anything is going to be different around launch this time around. Announcing that the reference and third party cards are coming out at the same time isn't really something that can make a huge difference to availability in the current climate. After all, that's pretty common for mid-range GPUs. (Image credit: AMD)

(Image credit: AMD) Here's a bunch of the expected third party designs for the RX 6700 XT. Lot of triple fan cards there...

(Image credit: AMD) AMD is keen to remind us that it's getting cards out to system builders if you don't manage to bag a card at retail... (Image credit: AMD)

Ah, $479 on March 18. Maximising availability by selling all kindsa RX 6700 XT card on launch day. So, from AMD.com in reference trim, and in third party designs from all your favourite retailers. For about five minutes.

So, why is AMD dropping 12GB of GDDR6 onto its new mainstream GPU? (Image credit: AMD)

If it's that close to the performance of the RTX 3070 then the price is going to be too. $489?

It's got the performance. Trades blows with the RTX 3070 in these games. (Image credit: AMD) (Image credit: AMD)

Faster than the 2080 Super. Nice

Pretty much what we expected other than that clock speed. (Image credit: AMD)

2,424MHz Game Clock. That's quick.

AMD Smart Access Memory is coming to the Ryzen 3000-series CPUs. (Image credit: AMD)

(Image credit: AMD)

40 percent of the world's population were gaming last year. Bit low...

Awww, just Scott. Where's Dr. Lisa?

And Gaming Begins. Again.

There are a lot of 'Out of Stock' notifications popping up in the YouTube chat already...

Reckon we're going to hear anything about a cyptocurrency mining limiter?

So, what do we expect to see inside the new card? There have been a lot of RX 6700 XT leaks so far, and we're pretty confident on the make up of the new Navi 22 GPU. GPU: Navi 22

Navi 22 Lithography: TSMC 7nm

TSMC 7nm Architecture: AMD RDNA 2

AMD RDNA 2 Compute units: 40

40 Core count: 2,560

2,560 Memory: 12GB GDDR6

12GB GDDR6 Performance: Between Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3070

Between Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3070 Price: $450 - $500

(Image credit: AMD) This is the teaser image AMD has been showing off for the new RX 6700 XT shroud. It's rocking a dual-fan design and looks a good deal shorter than the RX 6800 XT design. Though it is obviously using the same aesthetic.