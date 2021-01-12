AMD CES 2021 Keynote - live updates

CES 2021 has fully kicked into gear now, politely showing 2020 the door with an exciting intro into the innovative landscape before us. For this years show, we've not had a chance to go up and press buttons, or even get Vegas-drunk after the show, which is a bit of a bummer. Still, we've seen (if only digitally) a host of gaming tech goodies have already surfaced, and there are plenty more on the way.

Last night Intel brought us a preview of its 11th Gen Rocket Lake chips, launched its new 35W Tiger Lake-H processors to encourage a new breed of Ultraportable H35 laptops, and gave a sneak peak at Alder Lake actually powered on.

And with Nvidia's keynote event just around the corner, AMD has some stiff competition on both the CPU and GPU fronts.

But now's the time for the red team to shine. AMD's President and CEO, Dr. Lisa Su, is talking "new high-performance computing and graphics solutions" this year, with a promise to "push the envelope on performance". Sounds great, right? Well, you can keep an eye on just how far the envelope has been pushed just below.

You can also watch the AMD keynote livestream here along with us, but if you just want the bite-sized analysis of the key announcements, look no further.