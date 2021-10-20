How to change servers in New World

With New World server transfers being rolled out imminently, you might be wondering what the requirements are. The latest New World update will test server transfers with the aim of rolling it out across all regions in the coming days.

While the queues that plagued Amazon's MMO during the first few weeks after launch have largely died down, there are many waiting to join friends that opted for quieter servers with no queues initially. So with that in mind, here's what you need to know about New World server transfers.

New World server transfer: When can you move your character?

No definite date or time has been given, but we could see server transfers available across all regions by the end of the week. This will largely depend on the system holding up under load and how long Amazon will need to monitor it between stages.

The framework itself was deployed with the latest update (October 19), but Amazon is waiting to monitor stability before turning on server transfers for one world (Utopia, AP Southeast region). This, in turn, will be monitored before being rolled out to the rest of the worlds in that region. If all goes to plan, you'll be able to change New World servers in all regions.

How to start a server transfer in New World

To transfer your character to a different server (once it's up and running), you'll need a 'character transfer token'. You can claim the first one free when you log in with your character and navigate to the in-game store. Claiming the token seems to initiate the transfer, so ensure you're logged in on the correct character before proceeding.

You're then given a selection of servers where you are allowed to transfer. It must be in the same region—US West, EU Central, etc.—and can't be on the world set of another existing character. Additionally, the server can't be down for maintenance or full.

Before proceeding with the transfer, make sure you're in a settlement or outpost, retrieve any sell orders that are active on the Trading Post, and leave your company (guild). You'll also lose your friends list when you transfer.

Here's what your character will take with them:

Character progression (level, weapon mastery, etc.)

Storage and inventory

Currency

Houses (and decorations)

Quest progress

Only the first server transfer is free. If you want to transfer again, you'll need to buy a character transfer token from the in-game store.