New Warhammer VR game casts you as a storm wizard in the land of the dead

A new VR-exclusive entry in the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar series is in development from Carbon Studio, a specialist VR developer. Here's the teaser.

Not too much to go on there, but more information can be found on the game's Steam page. "Walk the realm of death and lead your brethren to victory!" Sounds fun. You'll play as a Lord Arcanum, master wizards who wield lightning, and battle against Nighthaunt, ghosts and phantoms who hate the living, "using a variety of melee weapons, powerful staves, and motion-based abilities and magic." All of which suggests some similarities with Carbon's past work on The Wizards series, games that did a great job of realising spellcasting in virtual reality.

There is also an excellent screenshot of a spooky skull cave.

Who wouldn't want to explore in here? (Image credit: Carbon games)

The game apparently has "adventure RPG elements" and a full story campaign "set in the realm of Shyish following the Necroquake." In English that means it's set in the land of the dead, just after a big magic explosion that kicks off a huge fight involving everyone. Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall will release in 2021.